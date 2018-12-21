Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 21)

Lily Mears (née Clavin) - England & formerly Gageboro, Horseleap, Westmeath/Offaly

Funeral will take place in England on Friday, December 21. Also a Memorial Service will take place in Saints Peter and Paul's Church Horseleap on Friday, December 21 at 11.30am.

Hugh Wordingham - Cummeen Lodge, Banagher, Offaly

Removal on Friday, December 21, from his home to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, arriving at 2.30pm.

May Duffy (née McCann) - Cushina, Portarlington, Offaly / Walsh Island, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To Portarlington Lourdes Invalid Fund.

Mary L'Estrange - Rachra Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge. Interment afterwards in The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath.

James (Jimmy) Rickard - 40 Silverdale, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm followed by rosary. Removal to St. Brigid's Church on Saturday for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery cemetery. House private on Saturday, please.

James (Jimmy) Barry - Castle Street, Cloghan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Martin Igoe - Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Naas, Kildare

Reposing at the home of Jimmy and Teresa Feery, White Forge, Durrow, on Friday from 4pm until 8pm with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry Morgan - 27 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at 27 Pearse Park, Tullamore on Friday evening from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Private Removal on Saturday to arrive in St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.