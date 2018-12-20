Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 20)

Lily Mears (née Clavin) - England & formerly Gageboro, Horseleap, Westmeath/Offaly

Funeral will take place in England on Friday, December 21. Also a Memorial Service will take place in Saints Peter and Pauls Church Horseleap on Friday, December 21 at 11.30am.

Hugh Wordingham - Cummeen Lodge, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday, December 20, from 1pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, December 21, to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, arriving at 2.30pm.

May Duffy (née McCann) - Cushina, Portarlington, Offaly / Walsh Island, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To Portarlington Lourdes Invalid Fund.

Mary L'Estrange - Rachra Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Reposing at Ferbane Nursing Home on Thursdayfrom 4pm until removal at 5.30pm to St. Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath.

James (Jimmy) Barry - Castle Street, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home on Thursday from 5.30pm until Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

