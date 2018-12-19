Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 19)

Jane Williams - Ballsbridge, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Memorial Mass to be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Merrion Road at 10am on Wednesday, December 19. No flowers.

Lily Mears (née Clavin) - England & formerly Gageboro, Horseleap, Westmeath/Offaly

Funeral will take place in England on Friday, December 21. Also a Memorial Service will take place in Saints Peter and Pauls Church Horseleap on Friday, December 21 at 11.30am.

Hugh Wordingham - Cummeen Lodge, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday, December 20, from 1pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, December 21, to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, arriving at 2.30pm.

May Duffy (née McCann) - Cushina, Portarlington, Offaly / Walsh Island, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday from 4pm with removal at 6pm arriving Church of The Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island at 7pm (via The Pike Road). Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To Portarlington Lourdes Invalid Fund.

