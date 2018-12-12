Offaly deaths and funerals (December 12)

Maura Wrafter (née Geoghegan), Ballyduff, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow.

Elizabeth (Betty) RYAN (née Archbold), 36 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Patrick (Paddy) LOWBRIDGE, 64 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sarah O'DONNELL (née Maher), Fanure, Roscrea, Tipperary / Roscrea, Offaly

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 6.00 with prayers at 8.00. Private removal on Thursday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Anthony MURRIN, Circular Road, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 5pm until 6.30pm with Rosary at 5.30pm. Removal on Friday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.