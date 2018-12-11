Offaly deaths and funerals (December 11)

Maura Wrafter (née Geoghegan), Ballyduff, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow.

Kay WALSH (née O'Rourke), Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly / Mountrath, Laois

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Dec. 11th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Josie LYTTLE (née Brennan), Marian Square, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Mary BRACKEN, Ballyboy, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at her residence Monday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral mass Tuesday at 12 noon at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcormac. House private from 8pm Monday and Tuesday morning, Family flowers only.

Elizabeth (Betty) RYAN (née Archbold), 36 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Patrick (Paddy) LOWBRIDGE, 64 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.