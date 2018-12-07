Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 7)

Laurence (Larry) Bowes - Perth, Western Australia and, Birr, Offaly / Cork

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Bowes, Late of Birr, Co. Offaly, Cork and Perth, Western Australia on 1 December 2018, after a short illness. He will be buried in Fremantle Cemetery on Friday, December 7.

Sr. Pius (Auntie Bridie) Clarke - Convent of Mercy, Tullamore, Offaly / Westmeath

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

Kieran Patrick Darcy - Clonascra, Ballinahown, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday, 7th December, at 12 noon in St.Colmcille's Church Ballinahown, burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Frank Lee - Malahide, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday to St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide arriving for 5.30pm. Funeral Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton, Dublin 13. House strictly private.

Kathleen McNeill (née Grenham) - Ballinahown, Offaly / Athlone, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence (Bloomhill), on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Clonmacnoise. House private Saturday morning please.

Una Roe - Clyduff, Kilclonfert, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at her nephew Noel Moore's home in Tore, Tyrrellspass, on Thursday from 2pm to 6pm. Arriving at St. Colman's Church, Kilclonfert, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Joe CLEERE, Rathvilla, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Friday from 5pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am arriving St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.