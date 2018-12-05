Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 5)

Maura Crossan (née Byrne) - Kilkeeran, Portarlington, Offaly

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church Portarlington on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Fresh Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital.

Michael Gallagher - Ashgrove, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh arriving for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmahunna Cemetery.

William (Willie) Spain - Ballaghboy, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Reposing on Wednesday in Treacy’s Funeral Home, Shinrone from 5pm until 8pm followed by rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone and burial afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Clareen, Birr. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Eileen Gerrard (née Gilligan) - St. Joseph`s Court, Gorey, Wexford/Offaly

Eileen will be reposing at Floods Funeral Home, McDermott Street, Gorey, on Wednesday from 3pm. Removal will take place on Wednesday at 6.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Gorey. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Gorey.