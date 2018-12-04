Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 4)

Eithne Higgins (née Grogan) - Kilfoylan, Tubber, Moate, Westmeath / Moate, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Tubber. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber.

Maura Crossan (née Byrne) - Kilkeeran, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 5pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Fresh Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital.

Michael Gallagher - Ashgrove, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh arriving for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmahunna Cemetery.