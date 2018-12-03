Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 3)

Mary (Maim) Hennessy (née Evans) - Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning from her home to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Eithne HIiggins (née Grogan) - Kilfoylan, Tubber, Moate, Westmeath / Moate, Offaly

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Moate, this Monday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6.50pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Tubber, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber.

Maura Crossan (née Byrne) - Kilkeeran, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 7:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 5pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Fresh Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital.