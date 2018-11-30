Offaly deaths and funerals (November 30)

Peggy PHELAN (née Shanley), 49 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Maureen FINLAY (née Robbins), Bracklin, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for requiem mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Durrow Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mary REAMSBOTTOM (née Hanney), 88 St. Cormac`s Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 4pm until Rosary at 9pm. Funeral on Saturday morning arriving at The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 12noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Joe CRONLY, 6 Convent View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.