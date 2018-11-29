Offaly deaths and funerals (November 29)

John MURPHY, Streamstown, Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Clareen. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology Department, Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Peggy PHELAN (née Shanley), 49 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Thursday evening from 4o'clock until 7o'clock arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Maureen FINLAY (née Robbins), Bracklin, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday the 29th of November from 4pm until rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for requiem mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Durrow Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.