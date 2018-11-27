Offaly deaths and funerals (November 27)

Eileen Kenny (née Parnell) - Deerpark, Belmont, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning, Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care

Bridget McAuliffe (née Martin) - Harmonstown, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Killester, arriving for 10am funeral Mass, followed with burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Margaret (Madge) WALSH (née Gibson), Ballycon, Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly / Cloneygowan, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am in Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.