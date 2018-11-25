Offaly deaths and funerals (November 25)

Shannon Coyne - 146 Church Hill, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 2pm until Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Eileen Kenny (née Parnell) - Deerpark, Belmont, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm and again on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning, Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care

Bridget McAuliffe (née Martin) - Harmonstown, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny, on Monday, with family present from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Killester, arriving for 10am funeral Mass, followed with burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Steve Kelly - 3 Fr. Killian Crescent, Edenderry, Offaly / Rathangan, Kildare

Reposing on Sunday from 4.30pm at Larkin's Funeral Home with removal at 6pm arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.