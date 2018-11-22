Offaly deaths and funerals (November 22)

Sean ROBINSON, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, for 12 noon Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Mary GORMAN (née Daly), Celbridge, Kildare / Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning (November 22nd.) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, Kildare.

William (Bill) ROCK, The Bungalows, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Hom from Thursday, November 22nd, at 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm followed by removal to St. Colman's, Church, Mucklagh arriving 6:30pm Requiem Mass on Friday, November 23rd, at 11:00 am. Burial after in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Kathleen FINLAY (née Cruise), Patrick Street, Portarlington, Offaly / Collinstown, Westmeath / Portarlington, Laois

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.