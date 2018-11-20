Offaly deaths and funerals (November 21)

Jean CLANCY (née Kelly), 21 St Patrick's Tce., Portarlington, Offaly



Removal on Wednesday at 1:40pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Gerry LANGTRY, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12oc noon followed by burial in Kilmahunna Cemetery.

Sean ROBINSON, Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, for 12 noon Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.