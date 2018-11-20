Offaly deaths and funerals (November 20)

William HOEY, Arden, Tullamore, Offaly / Longford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Bridget Ann BLAKE, Cushcallow, Banagher, Offaly

Removal to St Rynagh’s church Banagher on Tuesday morning arriving for funeral mass at 12 o’clock burial afterwards in St Rynagh’s cemetery, Banagher.

Gerry MAHER, Clashagad, Dunkerrin, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Down Syndrome.

James (Jimmy) CRONLY, 39 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Jean CLANCY (née Kelly), 21 St Patrick's Tce., Portarlington, Offaly



Reposing on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1:40pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Gerry LANGTRY, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home Banagher on Tuesday evening from 4.30oc until 6.30oc. Removal afterwards to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh arriving for prayers at 7oc. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12oc noon followed by burial in Kilmahunna Cemetery.