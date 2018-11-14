Offaly deaths and funerals (November 14)

Michael O'LEARY, Thomastown, Rath, Birr, Offaly / Kerry



Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11'oc followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.

Paddy MCDONALD, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly / Shannon, Clare

Reposing at his residence, Gortraven, Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly, Wednesday, 14th November, from 3pm – 7pm. Remains arriving to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh, on Thursday 15th November for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery, Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly.

Ita CURTIS (née Hyland), Bennettsbridge, Athy, Kildare / Ballyadams, Laois / Birr, Offaly

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Seir-Kieran's Cemetery, Clareen, Birr, arriving for 2pm approx. House private on Wednesday morning please.