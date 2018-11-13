Offaly deaths and funerals (November 13)

Frank Touhey, Drumbane, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Eileen Black (née Mooney), Knock, Daingean, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Michael O'LEARY, Thomastown, Rath, Birr, Offaly / Kerry



Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 4 o'c to 6.30o'c with removal to arrive at St. John’s Church, Rath at 7 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11'oc followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.

Paddy MCDONALD, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly / Shannon, Clare

Reposing at his residence, Gortraven, Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly, Wednesday, 14th November, from 3pm – 7pm. Remains arriving to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh, on Thursday 15th November for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery, Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly.

Ita CURTIS (née Hyland), Bennettsbridge, Athy, Kildare / Ballyadams, Laois / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her residence, Bennettsbridge, Athy from 5pm, Tuesday, until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mas at 11am. Burial afterwards in Seir-Kieran's Cemetery, Clareen, Birr, arriving for 2pm approx. House private on Wednesday morning please.