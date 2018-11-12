Offaly deaths and funerals (November 12)

Patrick Finn, 62 St. Columba's Place, Tullamore, Offaly / Nenagh, Tipperary

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Susan Lawlor (née O'Toole), 8 Curragh Hill, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly / Kilmainham, Dublin

A Humanist Service for the celebration of Susan's life will be held on Monday morning at 11.30am in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome, Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 3pm.

Michael Healy, 15 Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Frank Touhey, Drumbane, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Monday from 4pm - 6pm with removal to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Eileen Black (née Mooney), Knock, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 5.30pm until Removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.