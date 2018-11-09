Offaly deaths and funerals (November 9)

Kathleen Kelly (née Courtney), Lakefield, Clonfanlough, Offaly / Foynes, Limerick

Requiem Mass on Friday (Nov. 9th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Phyllis Caffrey (née Reilly), Rudagh, Oldcastle, Meath / Offaly

Reposing at Gibney’s Funeral Home Oldcastle from 4-8pm on Friday. Funeral mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Brigid’s Church, Oldcastle. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family flowers only.

Mary (Birdie) Monaghan (née Buckley), Gallen Priory View, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Ferbane Nursing Home on Friday (Nov. 9th) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Carmel Maher (née Bennett), Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly / Navan, Meath

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 3oc until prayers at 7oc. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery Banagher. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

Patrick Finn, 62 St. Columba's Place, Tullamore, Offaly / Nenagh, Tipperary

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday from 4.30pm until Rosary at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.