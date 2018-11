Offaly deaths and funerals (November 8)

Inesa Tamuliene, Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Offaly

Prayers at her home on Thursday at 11.00a.m. followed by burial in Ferbane Cemetery.

William (Bill) Mahon, Lisheen, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass Thursday morning in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 11 o'c. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty. House private Thursday morning please.

Kathleen Kelly (née Courtney), Lakefield, Clonfanlough, Offaly / Foynes, Limerick

Remains arriving at St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough on Thursday evening (Nov. 8th) at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Nov. 9th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.