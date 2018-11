Offaly deaths and funerals (November 7)

Nicholas Egan, The Walk, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Inesa Tamuliene, Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at her home (Kilcolgan) on Wednesday from 5.00p.m. until 8.00p.m. Prayers at her home on Thursday at 11.00a.m. followed by burial in Ferbane Cemetery.

William (Bill) Mahon, Lisheen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence in Lisheen, Wednesday from 5 o'c. with Rosary at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass Thursday morning in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 11 o'c. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty. House private Thursday morning please.