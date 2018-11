Offaly deaths and funerals (November 6)

Eileen Killian (née Morgan), Croghan, Rhode, Offaly

Removal Tuesday to St Brigid's Church, Croghan for 2pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Croghan Cemetery. House private on Tuesday please.

Anthony (Tony) Flanagan, Ballyfore, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry, for 12 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Nicholas Egan, The Walk, Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless's Funeral Home, Mucklagh, Tullamore from 4pm on Tuesday with removal at 6.40pm to St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty (via Kilcormac and The Walk Road) arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.