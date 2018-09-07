Offaly deaths and funerals (September 7)

Kathleen Meddings (née Kane), Late of the Lock, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Mass for Kathleen will take place on Sunday (September 9th) at 11.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, followed by Burial of ashes in the local Cemetery.

Kathleen Swaine (née McCabe), Ballybryan, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Brennan, 29 Dillon Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballinasloe, Galway

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sr. Elizabeth Burke, Drumcondra, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at The Community Residence, Beechlawn from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Vincent De Paul Church, Marino arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15 am. Burial afterwards in Beechlawn Cemetery.

Mary Gorry (née Gallagher), 28 Coolagarry, Walsh Island, Offaly / Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:15am travelling via the Pike Road arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if Desired to Riada House Comfort Fund Tullamore. House Private Please.