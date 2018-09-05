Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 5)

Nigel Brennan, 34 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private on Wednesday morning, please. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to OSPCA.

Phyllis Colgan (née Whelan), Clondoolusk, Portarlington, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday at 11:15am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Gerard Betson, Ballycommon, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Francis of Assisi and St. Brigid's Church, Ballycommon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Miko) Healion, Holmshill, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Thursday, September 6th from 4:00 pm until Rosary at 9:00 pm. Private Removal on Friday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.