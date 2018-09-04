Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 4)

Julia (Sheila) Digan (née Carroll) - Annabrack and formerly Holmshill, Blueball, Offaly

Private Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church Mount Bolus for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery Mount Bolus. House Private on Tuesday Morning Please.

Mary Jordan (née Brazil), Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Sept.4th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Mary Corrigan (née Kelly), Breaghmore, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Private removal on Tuesday morning to St.Kieran's Church, Clareen to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clareen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. No Mass Cards. Donations if desired to Birr Community Nursing Home.

Nigel Brennan, 34 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private on Wednesday morning, please. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to OSPCA.

Phyllis Colgan (née Whelan), Clondoolusk, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:15am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.