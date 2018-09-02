Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 2)

Bridget (Bea) Kearns - Esker, Galway, Banagher, Offaly / Eyrecourt, Galway

Reposing at her home (Esker) on Sunday from 5 - 8.30pm, with removal on Monday to the Church of Our Lady of Clonfert for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonfert Cemetery.

Julia (Sheila) Digan (née Carroll) - Annabrack and formerly Holmshill, Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at her home in Annabrack on Sunday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 9pm and on Monday evening from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Private Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church Mount Bolus for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery Mount Bolus. House Private on Tuesday Morning Please