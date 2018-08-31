Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 31)
John (Jagger) Canton, 36 Coolagarry, Walsh Island, Offaly
Removal on Friday arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Michael (Mick) O'Brien, 40 Pearse Park and formerly Ballydaly, Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.