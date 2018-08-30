Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 30)
Mary Kate Martin (née Daly), 10 Parnell Street, Tullamore, Offaly
Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
John (Jagger) Canton, 36 Coolagarry, Walsh Island, Offaly
Reposing at his sister Kathleen residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm with Rosary on both evenings at 9pm. Removal on Friday arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.