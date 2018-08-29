Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 29)

Mary Kate Martin (née Daly), 10 Parnell Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday evening from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Eileen Farrell (née Fayne), The Green, Clonaslee, Laois / Lanesboro, Longford / Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

John (Jagger) Canton, 36 Coolagarry, Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at his sister Kathleen residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm with Rosary on both evenings at 9pm. Removal on Friday arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.