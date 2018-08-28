Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 28)

Sheila Conway (née Brophy), Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (28th August) at 11.00am in St. Joseph’s Church, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow followed by private burial in Tullamore.

Patsy Murphy, Fivevalley, Birr, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining New Cemetery.

Mary Kate Martin (née Daly), 10 Parnell Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday evening from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Robin Cordial, Offaly

A Memorial Mass will take place on 28th August 2018 at 12 noon in Kilcolman Church to remember the life of our beloved Robin Cordial of Addlestone, Surrey, England and formerly of Gloster, Offaly who died on 2 August 2018 with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Farrell (née Fayne), The Green, Clonaslee, Laois / Lanesboro, Longford / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel today Tuesday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Family only from 6:30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, arriving at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.