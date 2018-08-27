Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 27)
Patrick Mullins, Rockhill Avenue, Salthill, Galway / Clara, Offaly
Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday, August 27. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, in memory of Patrick to the Galway Hospice.
Sheila Conway (née Brophy), Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Monday (27th August) from 5.00pm-7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (28th August) at 11.00am in St. Joseph’s Church, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow followed by private burial in Tullamore.
Patsy Murphy, Fivevalley, Birr, Offaly
Reposing at St. Colman's, Church, Mucklagh from Monday, August 27th at 5:00 pm until Rosary at 7:00 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining New Cemetery.