Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 25)

Breda Dempsey (née Conroy), Cadamstown, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless's Funeral Home, Mucklagh. Her remains will leave Lawless's Funeral Home on Saturday at 1pm arriving to St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Patrick Mullins, Rockhill Avenue, Salthill, Galway / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Sunday from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday, August 27. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, in memory of Patrick to the Galway Hospice.

Mary (Maura) Mannion (née O'Brien) - Ballinamona, Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday from 2.30pm – 6.30pm with Removal to arrive at St. John’s Church, Rath at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30am in St. John’s Church, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Birr Community Nursing Unit.