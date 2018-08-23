Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 23)

Ellen McCormack, Clononey, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning (Aug. 23rd) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Breda Grennan, Morrough, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at her home (Morrough) on Thursday (Aug. 23rd) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Aug. 24th) to St. Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Leon Wade, 34 Cloncollig, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. House Private on Friday morning, please.