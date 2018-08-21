Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 21)

Christopher Fitzgerald, Finglas West, Dublin / Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening (August 21st) from 5pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (August 22nd) to the Church of the Annunciation, Finglas West, Dublin 11, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to Fingal Cemetery.

Seamus (James) O'Brien, Hillview, Rhode, Offaly / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Reposing at his home in Hillview, Rhode from 4pm on Tuesday (21st August) with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ellen McCormack, Clononey, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Reposing at her home (Clononey) on Wednesday (Aug. 22nd) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Aug. 23rd) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.