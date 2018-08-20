Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 20)

Kathleen Kelly (née Moloney), Moydrum, Athlone, Westmeath / Clara, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday, August 20, at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St. Brigid's (Monastery) Cemetery, Clara, Co. Offaly.

Niall (Neil) O'Sullivan - Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly / Rossmore, Cork

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Home private on Monday morning, please.

Christopher Fitzgerald, Finglas West, Dublin / Walsh Island, Offaly

Funeral details to follow