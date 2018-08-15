Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 15)

Aidan Kinsella - Castlelawn, Ennis, Clare / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St, Ennis on Wednesday, August 15 from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Kelly, Ballinasragh, Banagher, Offaly

Removal to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11oc with burial afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery.

Edward Geoghegan, Cushina Hill, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9:10am arriving St. Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.