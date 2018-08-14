Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 14)

Aidan Kinsella - Castlelawn, Ennis, Clare / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St, Ennis on Wednesday, August 15 from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Lesley Ann Johnston, Ballycosney, Ballydaly and late of 20 St Columba's Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Noel Carroll, Carrick, Castlejordan, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (14th Aug) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John Kelly, Ballinasragh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2oc with rosary at 9oc. Removal to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11oc with burial afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery.

Edward Geoghegan, Cushina Hill, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9:10am arriving St. Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.