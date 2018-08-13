Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 13)

James (Jim) Lenehan - Templeogue, Dublin / Carrickmines, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Orwell Park, arriving for 10.30 am Requiem Mass, funeral thereafter to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Glencullen.

Kathleen Larkin (née Hayden) - Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only. House Private on Sunday evening and Monday morning, please.

Kieran (Kay) Bell - Hill Street, Cloghan, Offaly / Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery, Ballycumber.

Aidan Kinsella - Castlelawn, Ennis, Clare / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St, Ennis on Wednesday, August 15 from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rebecca Farrell - Riada House, Community Unit, Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Lesley Ann Johnston, Ballycosney, Ballydaly and late of 20 St Columba's Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35W7D2) on Monday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Noel Carroll, Carrick, Castlejordan, Offaly

Reposing at Darby's Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinnegad on Monday (13th Aug) from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (14th Aug) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.