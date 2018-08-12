Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 12)

Vincent Rickard - Chapel Hill, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial to take place in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England at a later date. No flowers by request. House private on Sunday morning please.

James (Jim) Lenehan - Templeogue, Dublin / Carrickmines, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Orwell Park, arriving for 10.30 am Requiem Mass, funeral thereafter to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Glencullen.

Kathleen Larkin (née Hayden) - Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only. House Private on Sunday evening and Monday morning, please.

Kieran (Kay) Bell - Hill Street, Cloghan, Offaly / Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery, Ballycumber.

Aidan Kinsella - Castlelawn, Ennis, Clare / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St, Ennis on Wednesday, August 15 from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rebecca Farrell - Riada House, Community Unit, Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.