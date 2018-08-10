Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 10)

Michael Rattigan, Late of 224 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ted Nyhan, Rostella, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to St. Colmcille’s Church, Durrow Tullamore Co Offaly for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann McLoughlin (née Dunne), 22A Roscrea Road, Shinrone, Offaly

Private removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone for funeral Mass at a 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone. Donations, if desired, to Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Bernadette Dunne (née Mooney), Old Croghan, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday at 10.15am, arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Croghan, for 11.00am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery.

William Mills, Park Avenue, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Breda Lynch (née Kavanagh), Grange, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Friday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe followed by burial in Carrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations to Little Wishes, if desired. House private on Saturday please.

Tom Kelly, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday (Aug. 10th) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (Aug. 11th) to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Vincent Rickard, Chapel Hill, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his daughter Alison Hackett's residence Chapel Hill, Clara on Saturday from 4pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial to take place in St. Albans, Hertfordshire England at a later date. No flowers by request. House private on Sunday morning please.