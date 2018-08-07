Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 7)

Thomas (Tommy) McDonald, Ballydaly, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Old Cemetery.

Tommy Kenny, Ballyduff, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Athlone on Tuesday evening (Aug 7th) from 5pm until Removal at 6.20pm to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 8th) at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.

Peg Flynn (née Foley), Ballycumber Road, Ferbane, Offaly

Remains Reposing at her home on Bank Holiday Monday (Aug. 6th) from 5pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday (Aug. 7th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (Aug. 8th) to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.