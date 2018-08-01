Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 1)

PJ (Paddy) Murray, Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare / Kinnitty, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please.

Helen Herron (née Brereton), Glen na Carraige, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry at 6pm arriving 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Helena Cahill (née Odlum), 11 The Terrace, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Wednesday from 6’oc – 8’oc. Removal from her home on Thursday at 10’oc to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc for Funeral Mass at 11’oc followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Renal Dialysis Unit, Tullamore Hospital. House Private Thursday morning please.