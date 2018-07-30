Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 30)

James (Shay) Staunton, Greystones, Wicklow / Kinnitty, Offaly

Shay will repose at the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole, from 6 until 8pm on Monday. Funeral arriving to the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, on Tuesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Redford Cemetery.

Gerard (Ger) O'Brien, Mountain View, Churchtown, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass to take place on Tuesday (31st July) in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown, Dublin, at 10 o'clock followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.