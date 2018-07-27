Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 27)

Pat McLoughlin, 70 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Kiltimagh, Mayo

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington at 12.30pm.

Jimmy Rabbitte, Oratory Road, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 3pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Sunday morning please.

John Pender, Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am arriving St. Mary's Church Edenderry for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Seamus Egan, Dernagun Road, Ballycumber, Offaly

Remains Reposing at his home on Friday (July 27th) from 3pm until Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Pullough arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (July 28th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.