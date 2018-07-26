Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 26)

Oliver Hickey, Clonmore, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Spinal Injury Ireland.

Veronica Harrington (née Murphy), Moystown, Shannon Harbour, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning (July 26th) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, Please.

Pat McLoughlin, 70 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Kiltimagh, Mayo

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm until 5pm. Family time thereafter. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 6.30pm that Thursday evening. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington at 12.30pm.

Monica Dempsey, Killowen, Rhode, Offaly

Removal on Thursday at 1pm arriving at Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery,