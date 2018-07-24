Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 24)

Patricia Dwyer (née Molloy), Gash, Castletown, Laois / Blueball, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning, July 24th, at 10.40am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Elizabeth (Lily) Carbery (née Fallon), Lismoyney, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only.