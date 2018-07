Patricia Dwyer (née Molloy), Gash, Castletown, Laois / Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Monday evening from 4 o'c with rosary in the house at 9 o'c. Removal on Tuesday morning, July 24th, at 10.40 o'c to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.