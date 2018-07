Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 20)

Maureen Dunne (née Malone), Rhode, Offaly / Crumlin, Dublin

Arriving to Our Lady Of Dolours Church, Dolphin's Barn on Thursday evening at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Noeleen Daniels (née Coughlan), 12 Westwood Park, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Sean Devery, London, England and late of Turraun, Pullough, Offaly

Sean's remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Pullough on Saturday evening (July 21st) at 7.30pm. Sean's Requiem Mass will be on Sunday morning (July22nd) at 12 noon and interment will take place afterwards in Kilrehan cemetery, Ferbane