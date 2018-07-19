Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 19)

Mary Kelly (née Farrell), Carrowkeel, Clonfanlough, Offaly / Headford, Galway

Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 19th) in St. Ciaran's Church, Clonfalough at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise

Maureen Dunne (née Malone), Rhode, Offaly / Crumlin, Dublin

Arriving to Our Lady Of Dolours Church, Dolphin's Barn on Thursday evening at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Noeleen Daniels (née Coughlan), 12 Westwood Park, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her son Noel's Residence, Frederick Street, Clara on Thursday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.